 »   »   » Who Is Responsible For The Kapil Sharma Show’s Downfall?

The Kapil Sharma Show has been grabbing headlines ever since Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's mid-air fight. The show's ratings dropped down and many members (Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Preeti Simoes) left the show.

Kapil Sharma was under a lot of stress as he was shooting for both his Bollywood film, Firangi as well as TKSS. The back-to-back shooting took a toll on his health and hence, a lot of shooting (TKSS) was cancelled.