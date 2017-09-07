 »   »   » Why Ashish Chanchlani Rejected Bigg Boss 11?

Bigg Boss makers are leaving no stones unturned to rope in interesting line-up of contestants for the reality show. Recently, YouTube sensation, Dhinchak Pooja and Navpreet Banga were approached. Now, we hear that social media sensation, Ashish Chanchlani was also approached for the show.

But, Ashish has denied the offer as he feels he can't survive in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Ashish was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "Yes, Endemol was interested but I told them I'm not available. I feel the house rules will be difficult to adhere to."

When asked as to why he rejected the offer, he said, "I'm a bit of a bossy person and I also tend to get home sick. More than popularity, peace and space is important."

As we revealed, this time, the makers are roping in commoners who are popular on social media. Shilpa Shinde, Niti Taylor, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nia Sharma, Vikrant Singh Rajput are a few celebrities who are approached for the show.

The theme of the show is 'padosi'. The show might start from October 1. Like last year, the show will be aired at 10 pm on weekdays, while on weekends it will be aired at 9 pm.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...