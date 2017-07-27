 »   »   » Why The Makers Decided To Replace Niti Taylor On Life OK’s Ghulam?

We had recently reported about the shocking development on Life OK's popular show Ghulam. The makers have decided to replace the lead actress, Niti Taylor, who is seen as Shivaani on the show.

As per a few reports, the makers decided so, as the story would change its course and they need a stronger character in her place. But, there are various other speculations doing the rounds. Read on...

Niti To Be Replaced On Ghulam According to sources, the real reason for the makers to replace Niti is not the track change, but her addiction to her phone! The Real Reason For Niti’s Ouster Apparently, the actress used to get so busy with her mobile that she didn't bother to read the lines. Also, her equation with her co-stars and her constant mood swings being reported, got bad publicity for the show. Niti’s Equation With Her Co-Actors There were fights between her and her co-actor Vikkas Manaktala over make-up. Not just this, it was even said that Vikkas and Param Singh are avoiding Niti on the sets. Why The Makers Wanted To Replace Niti? Another reason for replacing Niti was her Hindi diction! According to a report from an entertainment portal, Niti was ‘unable to bring the correct nuances with her improper Hindi'. Niti Took Multiple Retakes? The actress used to forget the lines, which made the makers take many retakes. This made the production unit suffer. Niti Confirms Her Exit! Niti was shocked to know about her ouster. The actress had also confirmed her exit. She was quoted by another entertainment portal as saying, "Yes, in another few days. They are killing off my character. It's the channel's call." Will Sanaya Replace Niti On The Show? As we revealed earlier, Ekta Kaul, Pooja Banerjee and Pooja Gor are considered for the new character. There are also reports that Sanaya Irani is being considered for the role. Any one of these actress might be seen opposite Param Singh.

(Images Source: Instagram)