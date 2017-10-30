 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Aditi Bhatia Had A Blast Celebrating Her 18th Birthday In Budapest!

As we had reported earlier, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team is in Budapest to shoot for a sequence. Apart from the shooting, the team is having fun with the co-actors and their families.
It seemed like the team was as excited as the birthday girl, Aditi Bhatia, who rang in her 18th birthday in Budapest, yesterday (October 29). Aditi had a blast celebrating her birthday with her mother and co-actors of YHM. Have a look at pictures and also check out who all wished the actress on her very special day...
Aditi Bhatia Birthday Party In Budapest
Aditi Bhatia shared this picture and wrote, "Best birthday ❤ How much I love you all 😍 #Girlies😌❤"
Aditi Celebrates Birthday With YHM Cast
Aditi was seen cutting a cake in the presence of YHM team. She also shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram story. Sharing this picture, Aditi wrote, "Thank you @i.m.abhishekk and the whole team of YHM love u guys so much."
Divyanka Tripathi
"@aditi_bhatia4, this is how he looks without makeup... Doesn't he? I know you'll love this ... #BirthdayEdit my darling! 😈 ...IT'S DONE NOW!NO MORE BIRTHDAY GIFTS! OKI??? #HappyBirthday 😆"
Aditi Birthday Party
Sharing another picture, Divyanka wrote, "When she turned 18... Happy birthday again @aditi_bhatia4."
Vivek Dahiya
"The time when you were about to crash into someone; you had the cutest look there ever is. Happy happy birthday @aditi_bhatia4 Sending you abundance of happiness and success through this. P.s got to know you have a day off. Needless to say go crazy shopping!!"
Karan Patel
"@aditi_bhatia4 .. i shout at u because i know you have, what it takes to make it right .. you're immature, you're a fool, you do everything that youre not supposed to ... but ... I LOVE YOU MY BABY .... be it 18 or 80, i have your back ...! Loads of love n luck always ...!!"
Ankita Bhargava
"Happy 18th @aditi_bhatia4 ! Thanku so much for the lovely get together! It was much needed indeed 😻😻😻😻😻"
Abhishek Verma
"Aadu wish you a very happy birthday ❤️❤️ @aditi_bhatia4 CUtie just be the way you are 😈 and don't let that smile fade away. God bless you jallad ❤️😘🎁"
Anita Hassanandani
"How lucky r u to turn 18 in Budapest 😍😍😍!!! Happy Happy Birthday doll ..... @aditi_bhatia4 ❤♥️❤🥂🥂🥂🤣😂😂😂"
Ekta Kapoor
"Happie bday @aditi_bhatia4 ! Ur 18 now n so excited but I assure u ...ten years later ud b less excited about turning older🕺🏻🤣"
Shireen Mirza
"Happy 18th birthday cutie @aditi_bhatia4 😘 Ab to badi hojaa 😂😉🙋♀️ #overenthusiastic #impatientLadki Ps. Burrday Tera Pappi muje 😂 badi nainsafi hai😜"