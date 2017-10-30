 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Aditi Bhatia Had A Blast Celebrating Her 18th Birthday In Budapest!

As we had reported earlier, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team is in Budapest to shoot for a sequence. Apart from the shooting, the team is having fun with the co-actors and their families.

It seemed like the team was as excited as the birthday girl, Aditi Bhatia, who rang in her 18th birthday in Budapest, yesterday (October 29). Aditi had a blast celebrating her birthday with her mother and co-actors of YHM. Have a look at pictures and also check out who all wished the actress on her very special day...