 »   »   » WATCH PROMO: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Budapest Track - Ishita & Raman Turn Strangers; But Why?

A lot of things are happening on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Raman (Karan Patel) is worried because of Ruhi, while Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) gets into trouble to save Pihu.

In the previous two episodes, we saw as to how Ruhi tries to get married to Nikhil. When Raman tries to stop her, she holds a knife to her wrist. Pihu panics and rushes to call Ishita, but Ananya stops her.

Ishita Arrested In a hurry, Pihu pushes Ananya aside, who falls off the stairs and dies! Ishita takes the blame and gets arrested. Read on to know what's in store in the upcoming track & don't forget to watch the promo at the end... Major Changes In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Although the show has dropped down on the TRP chart, it is on top 20 slot, which means people are not yet done watching the show! Since, the show needed a change and the makers have come up with a fresh track! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Leap As we revealed earlier, the show is taking a leap. The post leap track has been shot in Budapest. The actors are back to Mumbai as well! Recently, the makers have revealed the promo of the show. Ishita & Raman In New Looks In the promo, both Raman and Ishita are seen in a completely different look. Raman looks dapper in the suit. Ishita & Raman Are Strangers Now! Ishita looks simple yet beautiful in a royal blue dress. What's shocking is they behave like strangers! Have they parted ways? If so, why? Ishita Is Raman’s New Investor! Coming back to the promo, Raman meets Ishita, who introduces herself as his new investor. Raman greets Ishita and leaves the next second! Has Raman Lost His Memory? Either Raman is angry with Ishita for confessing the crime (killing Ananya), which she hasn't committed, or has he lost his memory because of the shock that Ishita got life imprisonment? How Did Ishita Come Out Of Jail? By the way, how did Ishita get out of jail? Did someone help her as she was innocent, or did the court release her seeing her good behaviour in the jail? So many unanswered questions! Budapest Track Apart from Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, the Budapest track will have Anita Hassandani (as Shagun), Abhishek Verma (as Adi), Krishna Mukherjee (as Alia), Aditi Bhatia (as Ruhi), Shireen Mirza (as Simmi) and Sangram Singh (as Ashok). The new track will go on air from November 6.

