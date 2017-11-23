 »   »   » Ankita Bhargava, Divyanka-Vivek & Other YHM Actors Shower Karan Patel With The Sweetest B’day Wishes

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, Karan Patel turns a year older today (November 23). The actor celebrated his birthday with his wife, Ankita Bhargava. Going by the picture shared by his reel-life wife, Divyanka Tripathi, it seems like the actor celebrated his birthday on the sets as well!
His industry friends and YHM co-actors took to social media to wish him on his special day. Have a look...
Ankita Bhargava
"U & I in this Beautiful World!!!!! And for me this world is BEAUTIFUL cos it still has happy souls like U Jaan! Hope This Year All Our Prayers Get Answered And Dreams Come True! Happy Bday Guddu!!! U r Gods Favourite Child,It shows in ur Smile 😊I Love U,Innnnnnna Saara ❤️💖❤️."
Karan & Ankita
"Thanku Mansi,Malathi and Shivani for this Yummy cake!! Everyone had two servings each 🙈🙈🙈🙈 Godbless u girls!!! 🤗 @shivanithakral3 @malathi_nadaraja @mmansiggarg."
Divyanka Tripathi
"Aaj chhodo sab control! Khoob khao🍟, Khoob piyo🍺😜, party all night🕺aur..."Kuchh Meethaa ho jaye"!?🍰 Happy birthday Karan! 😀"
Vivek Dahiya
"That deliberate serious look on our faces. A failed attempt to you know what haha. Wishing you many many happy returns of the day @karan9198 Wishing you all the success and the best of physique in the coming year! P.s we need new pictures bro!"
Anita Hassanandani
"Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another "What?You,too? I though I was the only one. Happy birthday to my You,Too?!!! @karan9198 Wish you all the happiness in the world! #FriendsForever ❤"
Rohit Reddy
"They say, "Forget about the past, you cant change it"... With pics like this, i soooo wish we could! But the good part is, with each passing year, you r turning sexier, you mofo!! I sooo hate you for that ;) and love you unconditionally too!!! coz u r my brother after all! Happy bday you sexy beast! Have a good one!"
Aditi Bhatia
"You poke me, you tease me, you trouble me 🙄 But you have no idea Karan bhaiya how much you teach me 🤗 (I don't know if that made sense jk)"
"Anyway, Happy happy birthday to you ❤ You inspire me so so much, May you always be this humorous and may this year you get a bit more loving to me than adi 🤣 But, Thank you for always helping me and being there always and I know I always have your back ❤😊 You are no less than a true papa 😘 Happy birthday to you 🎂 @karan9198."
Abhishek Verma
"Happiest birthday karan sir. You truly are a gem of a person. On this day i dont wish for anything but for that amazing smile to stay forever. Love you❤ 🤗 @karan9198."
Krishna Mukherjee
"Happpy birthday to the most bindas person @karan9198 😄😄 parttyyyyy😎💃🏻💃🏻😎 stay blessed ❤️❤️😘😘😘 love from dhinkchakk PP.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"
Aly Goni
"Thank god and then I thank ur parents for this day haha ❤️ as I said this is one of the favorite day of life because my favorite person was born today who is not only my elder brother but my best friend my family and lots more❤️ I wish u all the happiness in life bhai❤️ wish u a very very very happy birthday bhai 😘😘 and yes jaldi se mujhe real life chacha banadooo 😂😂😂❤️❤️ loveeeeeee you #BhaiBhai #KarAly."
Neena Kulkarni
"Happy Birthday @karan9198😘. You make us do mad things such as these ☝🏼and I so love you for that🤗. Karan you are the quintessential ‘enfant terrible' with a heart of pure gold❤️. Stay the way you are always😇...blessed and free. ❤️❤️you KP❤️"
Vikas Kalantri
"Happy birthday mere rockstar bhai @karan9198 keep shining and being the awesome person you are always 🤗🤗😇😇"
Karanvir Bohra
"Happy birthday @karan9198 Here is To the man who has changed the way he lives, To the man who had always lived on his own term, but now the term does not dictate him anymore, he does 🤜🤛god God bless you Brotha."
Bigg Boss 11 Courtroom Drama REVIEW: The Task Could Have Been Fun; Contestants Spoiled The Game!