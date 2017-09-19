 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein SPOILER: Ishita To Choose Ruhi Over Raman; Is This The End Of IshRa’s Love Story

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has dropped down the TRP chart. The makers are trying their best to bring the show back to the top slot by bringing new twists on the show, but in vain!

Looks like the makers have finally decided to get back to their old technique of separating the lead pair - Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman, as they feel this might bring the show back to the top slot! Check out the spoiler and the latest promo....

Shagun Reveals The Truth As the viewers know, Ishita doubts Pooja as Shagun reveals that it was not Nikhil who betrayed Pooja's sister. She also reveals that the name of the person (Rishi Wadhwa) who betrayed Pooja's sister. Nikhil Is Innocent Ishita gets to know that Nikhil is innocent. She gets to know that Pooja falsely accused Nikhil to create hatred against him. Ishita Reunites Ruhi & Nikhil According to the latest spoiler, Ishita will get Nikhil to the Bhalla house and prove his innocence in front of Raman and Ruhi. While Ruhi hugs Nikhil, Raman doesn't believe it and feels Nikhil is playing with Ruhi's life! YHM New Promo According to the latest promo, Raman asks Ishita to choose between him and Ruhi. Ishita is in dilemma as both are important to her. Ishita Chooses Ruhi Over Raman But, Ishita reveals Raman as to how important is Ruhi for them. She tells Raman that Ruhi is the base of their relationship. She is first Ruhi's mother and then his wife! Raman Upset With Ishita Since Ishita chooses Ruhi over Raman, he gets upset. Before leaving the room, Raman is seen telling to Ishita that with her decision their lives will definitely get changed. Divyanka Shares The Promo…. Divyanka shared the promo and wrote, "Very very very excited about this upcoming episode on 20th September! It's grand! #AmazingEverything. DO NOT MISS IT!"

Very very very excited about this upcoming episode on 20th September! It's grand! #AmazingEverything. DO NOT MISS IT! A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:43pm PDT

Will Ishita and Raman part ways because of Ruhi? Will Raman get to know the truth of Nikhil and accept him?