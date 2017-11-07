 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman Is With Shagun, While Ishita’s With Ashok – Shocking Changes On The Show!

Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has dropped down on the TRP chart. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to bring the show back on the top slot.

Finally, the most awaited leap is here. The show has taken a 2-year leap. As we revealed, Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman are seen in Budapest. Read on to know the eight shocking changes on the show, post leap...

1. Raman Is With Shagun Raman is seen suffering from depression after Ishita left him! Like always, Shagun is with Raman, taking care of him. She brings him to Budapest for a business meeting, and also to consult a doctor. 2. Raman Refuses To Reveal His Story As the doctor counsels Raman, he refuses to share his problems with the doctor. He tells the doctor that he is in a beautiful place and still alive! Looks like Ishita's absence has deeply affected him! 3. Ruhi Is Raman’s Business Rival Ruhi has gone totally against her father. She has become a successful (and strict) business woman and is considered as Raman's competitor! She too, is in Budapest and wants to meet the same investor, with whom Raman is meeting. 4. Iyers & Bhallas Separate Iyers and Bhallas are no more together. Bhallas' new neighbours are the Singhs. Mrs Bhalla hates Ishita and doesn't want anybody in the house to utter her name. She feels that it is because of Ishita, that Raman is in depression! 5. Param Takes Over Raman’s Business Param takes over Raman's business as Raman's health is upset. We assume that Raman was forced to do so, as Ishita was the reason for Simmi and Param's daughter's death! 6. Mihika & Romi Relationship Romi and Mihika are not seen together! Santhoshi is seen scolding Romi for talking with Bala as they have broken ties with them (Iyers). She even scolds Romi for hurting Mihika. But Romi shouts at Santhoshi as he feels that if Ishita was with them, the family would have been together. Now since she is not there, Ruhi is not with them and Param has ruined Raman's business. 7. Adi-Aliya Relationship Shagun and Adi will be seen taking care of Raman. They make sure that Raman does not meet Ruhi! Aliya is seen enjoying in Budapest. Just when Adi was about to take Aliya for shopping, Shagun reveals to Adi that Ruhi is in Budapest! Adi decides to stay with Raman, which irks Aliya. With Adi and Aliya's talks, it looks like they fight very often. We can clearly say, Adi and Aliya's relationship is not the same as it was before! 8. Simmi Orders Shagun! What's shocking is that Simmi is seen ordering Shagun to take care of Raman! 9. Ishita With Ashok On the other hand, Ishita is with Ashok! Yes, she is with the same Ashok whom the Bhallas hate! It was shocking to watch her talk to Ashok politely! Ashok and Ishita are the investors with whom Raman will be making the business deal! 10. Raman & Ruhi Unaware Of Their Business Investors! Ashok is seen telling Ishita that their business deal will help Raman as well as will be beneficial to them! Both Ruhi and Raman are unaware that their business investors are Ishita and Ashok!

It will be interesting to watch as to how the story unfolds in the future! Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates of the show...

ITA Awards 2017 Winners List: Vivian Dsena, Nakuul Mehta, Jennifer Winget & Others Bag Awards (PICS)