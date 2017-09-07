 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ruhi Confesses Her Love For Nikhil; Aly Goni To Re-enter The Show!

The makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are keeping the audiences engaged with its latest track. In the previous episode, we saw how Ruhi confesses her love for Nikhil and shocks the family members.

Now, we hear that the makers have decided to get Aly Goni aka Romi back on the show! Read on to know as to what Aly has to say about his return and also check out the latest update of the show....