 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ruhi Confesses Her Love For Nikhil; Aly Goni To Re-enter The Show!

The makers of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are keeping the audiences engaged with its latest track. In the previous episode, we saw how Ruhi confesses her love for Nikhil and shocks the family members.

Now, we hear that the makers have decided to get Aly Goni aka Romi back on the show! Read on to know as to what Aly has to say about his return and also check out the latest update of the show....

New Twists With Aly’s Entry! According to the latest report, Aly will soon start shooting for the show. His character will bring new twists on the show. Aly Is Back For His Fans About his return, the actor was quoted by an entertainment website as saying, "Yes, I am coming back for my fans and it feels really good when people want you back in a show." Aly Says… He further added, "These days, actors are easily getting replaced in shows and here I am coming back for my fans." Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Latest Update: Goons Enter The House Meanwhile, on the show, Raman and Ishita get into trouble as a few goons enter the house during the Ganesh pooja. The goons would have hidden a diamond in the house and try to take it back. Riya & Pihu In Trouble As soon as the police enter the house, one of the goons locks Riya and Pihu in a room and tells Ishita and Raman that he will not leave the house, until he gets to know that the police has left the premises. Riya & Pihu Escape With Ishita’s Help Ishita manages to indirectly tell Pihu about the crackers. Pihu burns a newspaper and crackers, while Riya diverts the goon's attention. The room fills with smoke and the goon along with the kids come out. Ruhi Confesses Her Love For Nikhil! The police arrest the goon. But, Raman and Ishita will be shocked to know that Riya is Nikhil's daughter. They will get shock of their lives when Ruhi and Nikhil confess their love for each other. Nikhil Wants Riya Back Nikhil tells Mr Garewal that he has returned to take his daughter. When Raman sides with Pooja, Nikhil reveals that Pooja has lied to them. Raman Warns Nikhil Ruhi supports Nikhil and tells Raman that she will stay by his side. Raman asks Ishita to take Ruhi to another room, but Ruhi doesn't listen to them. Raman slaps Ruhi, and also warns Nikhil to stay away from Ruhi.

