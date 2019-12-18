Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Shocking! Vandu Aka Shruti Bapna Quits The Show!

Shruti Bapna, who plays the role of Vandu (Bala's wife) on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has quit the show. Her character is shown dead on the show. Yesterday (March 20), was her last day on the sets. This sudden news has shocked us.

The viewers are aware that Ekta Kapoor has banned media on the sets of her shows. Well, maybe this is the reason why we didn't get to know about Shurti's exit from the show! Read on to know what Shruti has to say about her exit....

Shruti Bapna Shruti was quoted by an entertainment website as saying, "It was good run for three years and it was a great time but as an actor I wanted to move on to something else. I will relax for some time and then will get back to work." Will Shruti Miss Her Co-Stars? When asked whether she will miss her co-stars, she added, "I won't miss them because I will still meet them and hangout with them. I have made friends like Neena Kulkarni Ji, Anita." Divyanka Tripathi Has An Adorable Message For Shruti... Divyanka shared a picture and wrote, "Started #YehHaiMohabbatein four years back with this girl (@shrutitheactor)... Somehow we became affectionate like sisters in the show and in real." Divyanka Wrote... The actress further wrote, "Will miss you as you leave the show now. May your journey next be greater, bigger and happier!" Shurti Wrote... Shruti too, shared a picture snapped with her co-actors and wrote, "A big Thank you to all the supporters and viewers of Ye hai mohabbatein for all the love all these years and my team of supremely talented and such fun co actors it's been an incredible time and I love you all so much!!!thank you for being there beyond the set life! ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽" Iyer Sister... Sharing another picture, she wrote, "Iyer sisters ❤️❤️❤️ #yehaimohabbatein my dear Yhm lovers... thank you all for showering so much love on me, for appreciating my work and for allowing me to reach your hearts. Filled with gratitude...life will continue from one set to the other...but this one will remain special always. ❤️ 🙏🏽." Pankaj Bhatia & Shruti Pankaj Bhatia wrote, "A good co-actor is a bliss n can make u shine more Dan u expected... Shot few beautiful scenes with talented @shrutitheactor... Though it was after a long time but will remain with me forever..."

Story So Far...

In the previous episode, we saw Vandu, Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Mihika chit-chatting. While talking to her husband over the phone, she will be hit by a speeding car. And the car is none other than Raman's! Ishita notices the same and will be shocked.

Mihika and Ishita rush Vandu to the hospital, where she is declared dead. Mrs Iyer shows her anger over the car driver and wants to get him arrested.

Meanwhile Raman too, gets to know about the accident and is shocked. Ishita senses something fishy and she gets to knows Raman has not done it. She decides to find out about the accident. But, by then the police gets the CCTV footage and finds Raman's car.

Is Raman the real culprit? Will he get arrested?

Well, we are aware that Nidhi is trying to spoil Raman and Ishita's relation. She had also tried to trap Raman previously, when he was in the disguise of Gulabo. She had also sent the real Gulabo to kidnap Pihu! So is Nidhi behind this accident?

