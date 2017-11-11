 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein SPOILER: Is Simmi Behind Raman’s Memory Loss; Pihu’s Life In Danger?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is back with a bang. The fresh look of the show post leap has managed to impress the audiences. The show is back on top 10 slot on the TRP chart.

As we revealed, post leap, Raman is disturbed and Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) is seen with Ashok. Ishita and Ashok meet Raman as business investors. But shockingly, Raman does not recognise them. As the audiences know, Simmi and Parmeet have not only taken over Raman's business, they also manage the Bhalla family. The duo has ruined Raman's business and his family is also scattered. Read on to know more...

What Is Simmi Upto? Ishita is shocked to see as to how Simmi has changed and dominating (controlling) Raman and his family. She decides to find out what's Simmi upto! Aliya Helps Ishita Aliya helps Ishita in getting to know what happened to the Balla family since past two years. Aliya also arranges a date for Ishita and Raman in the market. Ishita gets closer to Raman and try to know what's wrong with him by taking to him. Raman & Ishita Raman feels comforted in Ishita's presence. But Simmi gets disturbed watching Ishita and Raman closer. Initially, Adi looks disturbed with Ishita's entry. But later, he gets to know that his Ishima is back to set things right. Ashok Helps Ishita Shockingly, Ashok will be seen helping ishita in setting things right. What changed Ashok in these two years that he is helping his arch rival? Simmi Plans To Kill Pihu! Simmi is visibly disturbed with Ishita's entry. So she along with Parmeet will plan something big to ruin Ishita. According to latest report, Simmi will plan to torture Ishita's kids. She will also plan to kill Pihu, as she feels it will be a perfect revenge (as Ishita killed Simmi's daughter, Ananya). Is Simmi Controlling Raman By Giving Him Medicines? Also, Ishita will get medicines that Simmi has been giving to Raman and asks Ashok to send it to laboratory for testing it. We assume, Raman is forgetting things because of the medicines that Simmi has been giving to him! Romi Disturbed! Meanwhile, Mihika sends divorce papers to Romi, who gets disturbed. Bala asks Romi to solve it carefully, without taking any hasty decision.

Well, there are too many things happening on the show. It will be interesting to watch as to how things will unfold. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

Kumkum Bhagya SPOILER: New Entry To Bring A Twist In Abhi & Pragya's Lives!