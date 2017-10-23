 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actors & Others TV Stars Attend Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava’s Diwali Bash-PICS

Diwali is one of the festivals when television celebrities come together under one roof. Many television actors hosted Diwali parties. We had recently reported Ekta Kapoor's and Sandeep Sikand's Diwali parties.

A couple of days ago, Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava also hosted a Diwali party. Apart from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors, other actors like Arjun Bijlani and Karavir Bohra graced the party. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were not at the party as they were at Chandigarh. Even Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were not at the bash. Have a look at the pictures . . .