 »   »   » Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actors & Others TV Stars Attend Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava’s Diwali Bash-PICS

Diwali is one of the festivals when television celebrities come together under one roof. Many television actors hosted Diwali parties. We had recently reported Ekta Kapoor's and Sandeep Sikand's Diwali parties.
A couple of days ago, Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava also hosted a Diwali party. Apart from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors, other actors like Arjun Bijlani and Karavir Bohra graced the party. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were not at the party as they were at Chandigarh. Even Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were not at the bash. Have a look at the pictures . . .
Karanvir Bohra At Karan & Ankita’s Diwali Bash
Karanvir Bohra shared a few pictures from Karan & Ankita's Diwali party and wrote, "Few clicks from @karan9198 and @ankzbhargava party."
Karanvir With Ankita
He further wrote, "Love these 2 so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️ god bless you and your family....om namo shivaya 🔱 #happydiwali #Diwalinights."
Karan With Aly, Arjun & Abhishek
Ankita shared a few sets of pictures from the Diwali party and wrote, "#DiwaliAtThePatels #Part1 Thanku guys for coming and making our Diwali super special ❤️."
Ankita Bhargava With Karan & Abhay Bhargava
Ankita shared a picture snapped with her father, Abhay Bhargava and her husband, Karan Patel.
Krishna Mukherjee With Ankita
Krishna Mukherjee shared a picture snapped with Ankita Bhargava and wrote, "@ankzbhargava ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘😘 thank u."
Krishna & Aditi At Karan & Ankita’s Diwali Bash
Krishna also shared another picture snapped with Aditi Bhatia and the hosts, Karan and Ankita, and wrote, "Thank u @karan9198 @ @ankzbhargava ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻."
Aditi Bhatia At Karan & Ankita’s Diwali Bash
Aditi Bhatia shared a collage and wrote, "aditi_bhatia4Diwali party at Papa's house @karan9198 @ankzbhargava ❤❤❤ Love you karan bhaiya and ankita didi 😘🤗❤."