 »   »   » TWIN SPOILERS: Shagun In Danger In YHM; Naksh-Kriti Lose Their Engagement Ring In YRKKH!

Star Plus' popular shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been keeping the audiences engaged to the television screens. The viewers will get to witness major dramas on both the shows.

Major Drama On YHM According to the latest spoilers, the viewers will witness ‘snake drama' on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. No! Thankfully, the show is not turning into a supernatural track! Shagun Suffers Memory Loss As we all know, Shagun has lost her memory post her accident and Mani's death! She returns to the Bhalla house as Raman's wife, thus separating Ishita and Raman. Ishita Returns To Bhalla House But, Ishita returns to the Bhalla house, in order to keep Shagun away from their rival Ashok. As if these problems were not enough for the Bhalla family, a snake creates major trouble in the house. Shagun In Danger! Apparently, the snake bites Shagun and the family gets worried for her. As usual, Ishita will come to Shagun's rescue. She will suck the poison out of her body. Ishita Gets Into Trouble By doing this, Ishita no doubt creates soft corner in Shagun's heart. But Ishita gets into trouble in turn as she falls unconscious. Naksh-Kriti Engagement On the other hand, on YRKKH, viewers will get to watch the superstar guests on Kriti and Naksh's engagement ceremony! SRk & Anushka On YRKKH The superstars are none other than Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Shetty! Apparently, during Kriti and Naksh's engagement ceremony, their ring goes missing. SRK-Anushka Help Kriti-Naksh It will be Harry and Sejal, who would come to the couple's rescue by finding the ring. It has to be recalled the in the film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Sejal too, loses her ring during her tour and takes SRK's help for searching it. SRK & Anushka Promote Jab Harry Met Sejal SRK and Anushka will be seen promoting their upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal on YRKKH. Well, we must say, what can be a perfect platform (and track) to promote the film than this show!

