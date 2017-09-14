 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Are Mohena Singh & Rishi Dev Aka KeeSh In Love For Real?

When the actors portray love-struck characters on-screen, it usually is just acting. But at times, some of the on-screen romance, spills off-screen, and their reel love story turn real!
We have witnessed a number of relationships blossom on the sets - while a few of them confess and make their relationship official, some of them maintain a dignified silence! One such instance is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kartik and Naira aka Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's love story. Read on...
Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi
There were rumours that Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are more than friends. Initially, the couple refuted the rumours, but later confessed that they are dating.
Mohena Singh & Rishi Dev
Now, from the same show, another such rumour is doing the rounds! Apparently, Mohena Singh and Rishi Dev, who play the roles of Kriti and Naksh, are growing quite fond of each other.
Mohena & Rishi Spend A Lot Of Time Together
According to SpotboyE report, Rishi and Mohena have come quite close to each other. The two spend lot of time together on the sets, and also hangout after the shoot.
Rishi & Mohena Are More Than Just Friends!
The source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Their bond is becoming stronger by the day. The duo is more than ‘just friends' now and everyone on the set is aware about their growing fondness for each other."
Rishi & Mohena Tag Themselves As ‘Just Friends’
Although Mohena and Rishi confessed that they are quite special for one another, they have maintained that they are ‘just friends'!
Rishi Says…
Rishi was quoted by the website as saying, "Mohena is very special person, a great co-actor to work with and we are just good friends!"