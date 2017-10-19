 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Completes 2500 Episodes; The Team Celebrates; What’s Next On The Show!

It is celebration time for the team of Star Plus' longest running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has created history as it becomes the first Indian TV show to reach the mark of 2500 episodes. YRKKH's closest competitor is Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which has completed 2314 episodes.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake. Mohsin Khan shared a picture and wrote, "Dil se bandhi ek dor...jo dil tak jaati hai !!! #yehrishta #yrkkh #2500 #episodes." Here's what the producer Rajan Shahi has to say about the achievement. . .