 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Completes 2500 Episodes; The Team Celebrates; What’s Next On The Show!

It is celebration time for the team of Star Plus' longest running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has created history as it becomes the first Indian TV show to reach the mark of 2500 episodes. YRKKH's closest competitor is Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which has completed 2314 episodes.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake. Mohsin Khan shared a picture and wrote, "Dil se bandhi ek dor...jo dil tak jaati hai !!! #yehrishta #yrkkh #2500 #episodes." Here's what the producer Rajan Shahi has to say about the achievement. . .
Rajan Shahi Talks About YRKKH’s Achievement
Rajan Shahi was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "It's a very good feeling and I think it's more like a historical moment for the entire television industry and Yeh Rishta stands as a broad example of the entire television industry in India for any daily soap to cross 2500 episodes and still being a top rated show."
It’s A Proud Moment For TV Industry!
"It's a very proud moment for the entire television industry and not just only with the team associated with the show. I think its television's success."
It Has Been 10 Years Of Shooting For YRKKH!
"It's been ten years of shooting for this show and more than nine years of being on-air. I think this show the fact that it's an amazing team work and the credit goes to the fans who have stood by the show, liked it and continuously supported it."
Rajan Shahi Credits Show’s Success To Fans
"The real credit goes to the fans who have given us an opportunity to complete 2500 episodes. We wouldn't have reached here without their support. So a sincere thanks to all of them. I think from the last year till now, we have just grown in terms of TRP and popularity."
Rajan Shahi Also Credits Show’s Success To The Team
He further added, "The team of Yeh Rishta is considered to be one of the best teams in the television industry. The technicians, writer, director, creative, costumes, the unit, everyone have put in their hard work and most of them are there with us since day one."
It’s Double Celebration Time For The Team
"It feels so good that we are completing 2500 on the auspicious occasion of Diwali amidst the festive mood and the team will celebrate."
Rajan Shahi’s Plans For Celebrating The Show’s Success
Rajan had said that they will begin the celebrations by performing a havan. Then, the team will be felicitated with a very unique gift. Since it is a special occasion, they will have a private bash at his residence.
What’s Next On YRKKH?
The producer also said that they are planning for yet another outdoor shoot to take Kartik and Naira's love story further. Since Kartik and Naira never had a honeymoon as they were busy helping others, along with Kriti and Naksh, Kartik and Naira will also be going out for their honeymoon!