 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kanchi Singh Quits The Show; Here’s What Rohan Mehra Has To Say….

After Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh, his girlfriend, has quit the Star Plus' longest running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Kanchi was seen playing the role of Gayu (Gayatri) on the show. The news isn't surprising at all as her role was almost negligible on the show.

The actress was not happy with the way her role was shaping up and decided to quit the show. Currently, she is serving her notice period. Read on...

Kanchi Wasn’t Happy With Her Track A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Kanchi wasn't happy with the way her track was shaping up." Kanchi’s Role Was Sidelined! The source further added, "Her character was sidelined and after much contemplation, she decided to call it quits. She will shoot her last episode around the end of September." Kanchi Confirms Her Exit Confirming her exit, Kanchi said, "Yes, I have quit the show. I didn't see any future for my character. I totally understand that shifting focus from a popular couple, Kartik and Naira to any other character could be detrimental to the show..." She Thanks Rajan Shahi "... but my character was completely sidelined in the bargain. I wish the 'Yeh Rishta...' team all the best. I'll always be indebted to producer Rajan Shahi, who launched me in the industry." Kanchi Wants To Do Only Lead Roles Kanchi said that she has decided to do only lead roles from now on. She said, "I would like to play meaningful characters now and have decided to take up only lead roles." What Rohan Has To Say About Kanchi’s Decision? When asked as to what her boyfriend, Rohan Mehra, has to say about her decision, Kanchi said, "We keep our professional lives separate." Kanchi Clarifies That Rohan Was Not Involved In Her Decision To Quit The Show She further added, "Just like him, I discuss my professional life only with my family. He has nothing to do with my decision to quit the show." Rohan Supports Kanchi’s Decision Rohan shared Kanchi's article and wrote, "Wise decision, u deserve more.. u were promised something else but nothing happened..not done."

Currently on the show, Kriti and Naksh's marriage preparations are in full swing. We will get to see another twist as Naira gets into trouble again, and this time because of his brother.

