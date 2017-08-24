 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naksh & Kriti’s Wedding Gets Postponed; But Why?

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Goenkas and Singhanias are busy arranging for Kriti and Naksh's marriage. Amidst pre-wedding celebrations, the viewers have also witnessed high voltage drama.

The recent twist is Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) pregnancy drama. Naira feels she is pregnant and wants to get it confirmed. According to the latest report, the makers have decided to delay Naksh and Kriti's wedding. Read on to know the reason...

Naksh & Kriti’s Wedding Postponed Apparently, Naksh and Kriti's wedding will happen in September! And the reason is said to be Shivangi and Mohsin's insecurity! Naksh & Kriti’s Wedding A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Since the past few episodes, the track was focussing on the rituals leading to the wedding between Kirti and Naksh, who are the parallel leads in the serial." Mohsin & Shivangi’s Insecurity Is The Reason? "As a result, the main leads Kartik and Naira were feeling insecure. So, to make them happy, now the makers are concentrating on Naira's pregnancy and the wedding will take place in the third or fourth week of September." Rishi Dev Says It’s Production’s Call When Rishi Dev, who plays the role of Naksh was asked about the same, he laughed off the statement (Mohsin and Shivangi insecurity) and said it is production's call. Rishi Says… Rishi was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I honestly do not interfere in these matters (wedding track shift). Shifting the wedding track was clearly the writers' and production's call." No Insecurity Or Competition On Sets He further added, "There is no such insecurity or competition on the sets. Also, the show has been running for nine years now and every character has been given equal importance." Nobody On The Show Is Sidelined He concluded by saying, "Nobody in the show has been sidelined and I am sure that these are just rumours and there is no truth to it."

Well, we assume the makers took this decision as the ratings of the show have dropped. The show which was on top 5 slot has dropped down to seventh place, this week.