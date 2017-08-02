 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Here’s What Happened When Shahrukh & Anushka Visited The Sets…

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naksh and Kriti are all set to get married. The duo pre-marriage ceremonies are on in a full swing.

During this sequence, Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma visited the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to promote their upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. SRK and Anushka will be seen dancing and sharing a few funny moments with YRKKH team. But, amidst this, something shocking happened that left everyone stunned! Read on...

Uninvited Guest On YRKKH Sets! According to a leading daily, an uninvited guest turned up on the sets, which left SRK and Anushka in a rude shock. SRK & Anushka On YRKKH Sets A leading daily quoted a source, "The shoot was to take place in the afternoon but ended up happening post-midnight owing to Shahrukh and Anushka's busy schedules." Leopard On YRKKH Sets "That particular area in Film City studio has always been susceptible to leopards wandering in from the wilderness. One of them turned up on the sets while shooting was in progress. SRK's bodyguards saw it walk away with a puppy." SRK Called For A Break! The incident took place at around 2 am. As soon as Shahrukh got to know about the situation, he called for a break. "The unit, shaken up after the incident, resumed work after regaining composure." Earlier Incident This is not the first time that a leopard visited the sets. Earlier too, when Kartik and Naira were shooting a romantic sequence at Film City, the leopard entered the premises. Mohsin Had A Fan Boy Moment We all know that Mohsin Khan is a big fan of Shahrukh Khan. The actor shared a few pictures with his idol on his social networking account. Mohsin-SRK When Mohsin got to know that Shahrukh's visit was delayed owing to prior commitments, Mohsin kept pacing in a corner in anticipation. When Mohsin Got A Chance To Share Screen With SRK Every time somebody informed him about SRK's arrival, he would prepare himself for the exciting encounter. Mohsin was quoted by IANS as saying, "I have always dreamt about sharing screen space with Shahrukh Khan and I got the chance on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai." Mohsin Added... "I remember when I was told about the integration, I couldn't control my excitement and was really looking forward to it. The wait has been worth it and I can't wait for everyone who loves me with my idol."

On the show, Kartik loses the ring, while Naira gets upset. SRK and Anushka help Kartik find the ring. This situation is almost similar to the story of Jab Harry Met Sejal.

