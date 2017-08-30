 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Naksh & Kriti’s Wedding Will Be ‘Grandest’!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers don't leave any stones unturned to make the wedding in the show, a grand event. Akshara-Naitik, Rose-Yash and Naira-Kartik's weddings are the examples.

Now, as we all know, Naira's brother, Naksh and Kartik's sister, Kriti are going to get married. We have also seen in the promo, as to how the makers are planning to make the wedding, a grand event. Read on to know what Rishi Dev has to say and also check out the upcoming SPOILER...