 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Naksh & Kriti’s Wedding Will Be ‘Grandest’!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers don't leave any stones unturned to make the wedding in the show, a grand event. Akshara-Naitik, Rose-Yash and Naira-Kartik's weddings are the examples.
Now, as we all know, Naira's brother, Naksh and Kartik's sister, Kriti are going to get married. We have also seen in the promo, as to how the makers are planning to make the wedding, a grand event. Read on to know what Rishi Dev has to say and also check out the upcoming SPOILER...
Naksh & Kriti’s Wedding Delayed!
There were reports that since the makers were focussing on Naksh and Kritik's wedding, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi got upset as their roles were sidelined. So, KeeSh's wedding has been delayed.
KeeSh’s Wedding Will Be Grandest!
But, we reported that Rishi Dev, who plays the role of Naksh, clarified that there is no such thing. In a recent interview to an entertainment portal, Rishi says that people are waiting for KeeSh's wedding and it will be the grandest of this era!
Rishi Dev Says…
Rishi was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "It has been a great experience! When it's about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the team and the channel know what exactly is to be done with each character."
People Are Waiting For KeeSh’s Wedding
"If it's about Naksh, every single day brings a new challenge and a large spectrum of emotions to play. Talking about the response for my character, people are eagerly waiting for 'Keesh' wedding to happen."
KeeSh’s Wedding Will Be Grandest Wedding Of This Era!
"Yeh Rishta... knows how to make every wedding look grand and amazing! The Keesh wedding is on its way and I'm pretty excited to see how marvellously our creative team and the writers from the production house and the channel bring out the grandest wedding of this era!"
Rishi & Mohena’s Bonding On The Sets
Rishi says that they both share a great bond and are good friends. He added, "She has a positive aura around her and believes in her character. It's fun to work with such actors."
Dadi Asks Naira Not To Get Decked Up In KeeSh’s Wedding
Any wedding, the families get decked up in a grand way. But, Kartik's Dadi shocks Naira by asking her not to get decked up at the wedding as she doesn't want Naira to grab all the attention.