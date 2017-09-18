 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kriti’s Hen Party & Naksh’s Bachelor Party Turn Into A Mess!

The makers of Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. Kriti and Naksh's wedding preparations and Kartik's relationship with his parents are keeping the audiences glued to the show.
In the latest episode, viewers have witnessed how sorry Kartik (Mohsin Khan) was by hating his father for the mistake he hasn't even committed. Read on to know the upcoming twist...
Will Kartik Apologise To Manish?
While Naira asks Kartik to solve his issue with his father, Manish is waiting to patch up with his son. It has to be seen whether Kartik apologises to his father.
Kartik & Naira’s Party Plans
In the upcoming episodes, Kartik and Naira decide for bachelor and hens parties. But both Naira and Kartik select the same theme - hip-hop!
Kartik & Naira Fight For The Theme
When their costumes arrive, Naira gets to know that the boys have also planned for the same theme! After an argument, they decide to toss and decide who will get the theme!
Naira Helps Kartik
The girls win and they go for hip-hop theme, while the boys are confused! Naira then hints Kartik to have a ‘bikers' them!
Kriti’s Hen Party
Finally, the girls and the boys decide to have a lot of fun during the bachelor and hens parties. The girls will be seen dressed in a hip-hop style. They will also be seen playing a game.
Naira Has The Real Gun!
Apparently, the girls divide themselves into groups - chor and police. Naira will be seen in the police avatar and will be seen having a gun.
The Girls Get Arrested!
While playing Naira shoots the gun in the air. Unfortunately, the gun turns out to be a ‘real' gun and the police arrive at the spot to arrest the girls, thinking that they are doing something wrong!