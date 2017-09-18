 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kriti’s Hen Party & Naksh’s Bachelor Party Turn Into A Mess!

The makers of Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. Kriti and Naksh's wedding preparations and Kartik's relationship with his parents are keeping the audiences glued to the show.

In the latest episode, viewers have witnessed how sorry Kartik (Mohsin Khan) was by hating his father for the mistake he hasn't even committed. Read on to know the upcoming twist...