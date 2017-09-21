 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Kriti & Naksh’s Unique Mehendi Ceremony

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences engaged to the show. As we all know, Kriti (Mohena Singh) and Naksh are getting married.

Like every conducted on the show before, the makers are trying to make Kriti and Naksh's marriage also a grand and unique event. We recently saw a major twist at KeeSh's sangeet event. Read on to know what happens during their mehendi ceremony...