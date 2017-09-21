 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Kriti & Naksh’s Unique Mehendi Ceremony

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences engaged to the show. As we all know, Kriti (Mohena Singh) and Naksh are getting married.
Like every conducted on the show before, the makers are trying to make Kriti and Naksh's marriage also a grand and unique event. We recently saw a major twist at KeeSh's sangeet event. Read on to know what happens during their mehendi ceremony...
Dadi Worries About KeeSh’s Mehendi Ceremony
Kartik's dadi is worried about the mehendi ceremony and is seen running around making the necessary. Dadi doesn't want anything to go wrong at the mehendi ceremony.
Naksh At Goenka House
Dadi stops running around only after seeing Naksh in the house. Apparently, Naksh arrives at the Goenka house to take Kartik, Naira and Kriti outside, to surprise them. Well, we will have to watch the show to know what the surprise is.
Preparations At Singhania House
Meanwhile, full-fledged preparations are going at Singhnia house as well. But, in hurry, Karishma drops down the ‘shagun mehendi thali'.
Karishma’s Mistake
While Karishma fears thinking that the family members would scold her as it is inauspicious, the family members doesn't want to hurt her and they decide to use the leftover mehendi as shagun.
KaIra & KeeSh
On the other hand, Kartik, Naira, Naksh and Kriti will be on the way home, but their car breaks down. Kartik and Naira worry as it is Naksh and Kriti's mehendi ceremony and they would not be able to reach home on time.
KeeSh In A Different Avatar
But a guy helps them. He takes them to a house where a girl is getting ready for her mehendi ceremony. The couples will be seen in different looks.