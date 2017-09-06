 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Naira Comes Up With A Unique Theme For Kriti & Naksh’s Sangeet

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers are leaving no stones unturned to make Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Kriti's marriage ceremony, a grand event. The pre-wedding rituals have already started, and the viewers seem to be enjoying them!
Check out the latest update and the upcoming track of the show....
Alka Yagnik, The Special Guest At Kriti & Naksh’s Sangeet
The singer, Alka Yagnik made the sangeet ceremony, a grand event. She sang a few songs and the title track of the show ‘Yeh Rishta...', that she sang at the end, made everyone groove along!
Kartik Reluctantly Dances With Suwarna
The family also played a game, where they had to dance with a partner, as per the numbers allotted to them. Interestingly, Kartik was paired with Suwarna. He danced with her reluctantly, while Manish danced with Naira.
The Boys Try To Hurt Kartik
The sangeet ceremony was going on smoothly, but a few boys tried to spoil the family's fun by trying to hurt Kartik, by making a lamp fall with the help of a (remote) drone! Somehow Kartik escapes the mishap.
Kartik Asks The Family To Continue The Event
Kartik asks the family not to stop the sangeet and they continue to enjoy the event. They will continue the game, but the police stops the family from playing music.
Police Halts The Sangeet Event
Apparently, the boys would have again tried to stop the family from having fun. They would have deliberately played loud music and the police mistakes that it was done by the Goenkas!
Naira Manages The Situation
Kriti is upset as things are not going on smoothly. But Naira has a solution for all problems. She comes up with a unique concept for Kriti and Naksh's sangeet.