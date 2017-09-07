 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Naira In Trouble; Kartik Leaves Goenka House!

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Goenka and Singhania family members face problems while performing Kriti (Mohena Singh) and Naksh's pre-wedding rituals. Somehow, the family members manage to complete the sangeet ceremony.

Dadi comes up with a solution so that conduct Kriti and Naksh's marriage peacefully. But, Naira gets into trouble as Kartik misunderstands her. Read on to know the complete story...

Goenkas Observe Maun-Vrat As per Guruji's instructions, the Goenka family members decide to observe ‘maun-vrat' so that they can complete Kriti and Naksh's marriage without any hassle. Luv & Kush Panic As They See A Snake In The House The family members complete all their work and observe maun-vrat. But Luv and Kush see a snake in the house and start panicking. They try to tell Dadi about the same, but in vain. Kids Try To Tell Kartik & Naira About The Snake The kids get scared and sit on the stairs. Seeing the kids, Kartik and Naira go to them. Naira and Kartik too, do not understand what the kids are trying to tell them. Naira Faints Naira goes to get some snacks for the kids and sees the snake. The snake bites her. Naira falls unconscious and Kartik runs towards her. Kartik Lashes Out At Naira When Naira reveals to Kartik about the snake, he doesn't believe her and lashes out at her for telling lies. Apparently, Kartik would already be angry at Naira as he feels that she is lying about his mother's illness. Kartik Leaves Goenka House! Naira tries to tell Kartik that she is not lying, but to no avail. Kartik leaves the Goenka house angrily. Will Kartik Return Home? Will Kartik get to know the truth and return to the Goenka house? Will he apologise to Naira? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...

