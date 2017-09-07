 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Naira In Trouble; Kartik Leaves Goenka House!

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Goenka and Singhania family members face problems while performing Kriti (Mohena Singh) and Naksh's pre-wedding rituals. Somehow, the family members manage to complete the sangeet ceremony.

Dadi comes up with a solution so that conduct Kriti and Naksh's marriage peacefully. But, Naira gets into trouble as Kartik misunderstands her. Read on to know the complete story...