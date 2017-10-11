 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Oh No! Kartik & Naira To Part Ways, But Why?

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are keeping the audiences engaged with Naksh and Kriti's marriage. As viewers know, Naksh is marrying Kriti because of Naira (Shivangi Joshi). This secret is only known to Yash.

Later, Yash reveals Naira about Naksh's real reason for marrying Kriti. Naira confronts Naksh. He will be telling Naira that he doesn't love Kriti and initially decided to marry her because of Naira. But later he realised that he won't get a girl like Kriti and promises Naira that he will keep Kriti happy.

According to the latest spoiler, Kartik overhears Naira and Naksh's conversation. Although Naira tries to tell Kartik, the truth, but Kartik feels betrayed and decides to stop the marriage.

It is then Naira locks Kartik in a room until Kriti's bidaai. This apparently leads to a major argument between Naira and Kartik. Naira returns to Singhania house with Naksh and Kriti!

Is this the end of Naira and Kartik's love story? Will Kartik get to know the truth? Stay locked to this space for the latest update of the show...