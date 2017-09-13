 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Will Kartik Disappoint Naira During Teej?

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are keeping the audiences glued to the television with its tracks. Apart from Naksh and Kriti's wedding, the makers are trying to keep the viewers engaged with the festivals, in the Goenka and Singhnia house.
The latest is Teej celebrations. Like always, there has to be a twist in all celebrations. During Teej, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) gets into trouble as he gets kidnapped. Read on to know the latest updates and spoiler of the show....
Kartik Upset With Naira
As the viewers know, all is not well between Naira and Kartik because of Kartik's mother. Apparently, Naira would have revealed about Kartik's mother's health issue, and that irks Kartik.
Kartik Meets With An Accident
He would have left the house in anger. While, Naira will be seen celebrating her first Teej at her ‘maayka', Naitik gets to know that Kartik has met with an accident.
Naira Rescues Kartik
Naira finally finds Kartik. Apparently, he would have been kidnapped and Naira finds him in the car's boot.
Naira Performs Teej Rituals
The family members are happy that Kartik returns home safely. He will be still upset and irked with Naira. But, Naira continues performing the ritual, confident that Kartik will not disappoint her.
Kartik Doesn’t Disappoint Naira
As expected, Kartik arrives on time to break Naira's fast. He feels that he should not disappoint her, as it is their first Teej post marriage and they have always dreamt of celebrating it together.
Kriti Performs Teej
Kartik makes her drink water and complete the ritual. Naira is happy that Kartik didn't disappoint her. On the other hand, Kriti breaks her fast by seeing Naksh's picture on her mobile.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 13, 2017, 20:43 [IST]
