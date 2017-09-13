 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Will Kartik Disappoint Naira During Teej?

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are keeping the audiences glued to the television with its tracks. Apart from Naksh and Kriti's wedding, the makers are trying to keep the viewers engaged with the festivals, in the Goenka and Singhnia house.

The latest is Teej celebrations. Like always, there has to be a twist in all celebrations. During Teej, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) gets into trouble as he gets kidnapped. Read on to know the latest updates and spoiler of the show....