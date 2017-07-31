 »   »   » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi & Others Have A Blast With Shahrukh-Anushka

We had recently revealed that Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will have special guests on the sets during Naksh and Kriti's marriage ceremony. Yes, we are talking about Jab Harry Met Sehgal's Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Recently, Shahrukh and Anushka were on the sets of YRKKH. The duo shot with YRKKH team for an interesting sequence, where Shahrukh will be seen giving advice to Mohsin Khan aka Kartik to find the missing ring. Read on to more about the shoot, and also check out pictures of YRKKH cast with SRK and Anushka...



SRK & Anushka Were 12 Hours Late On YRKKH Sets! Apparently, Shahrukh and Anushka were 12 hours late late on YRKKH's sets. According to a leading daily's report, the actors were to shoot at 2 PM.

Why SRK & Anushka Were Late On Sets? But, due to extensive promotions of the film, the actors were unable to make it at the reported time. So the shoot was pushed to 8 PM. But, SRK and Anushka reached the sets at the wee hours of 1 AM.

Ali Hassan The YRKKH team, SRK and Anushka shot up to 4 AM! But, still the actors had a blast during the shoot, which was evident from the pictures. Ali Hassan shared a few pictures and wrote, "A lil fan moment happened last night on shoot #jabharrymetsejal #actorslife."

Mohsin Khan & Shahrukh Khan Mohsin Khan, who is a big fan of SRK, shared a few pictures too. Sharing this picture, Mohsin wrote, "Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho toh saari kaaynat ussey tumsey milaane mai jut jaati hai... Watching the repeats of Fauji as a kid to performing with the King!!! #kaira #baadshahofbollywood#yehrishta #starplus #yrkkh."

Mohsin & SRK's Scenes He shared another picture and wrote, "Growing up idolizing this man...The Magician...The Charmer.. The Badshah! Mashallah An Amazing sequence ... funny scenes.. Song&Dance routine...Fingers crossed 😎😁😎"

Mohena With SRK Mohena shared a picture snapped with King Khan and wrote, "His aura was mesmerising. His humility was humbling. His kindness was evident.Observing him was all I wanted to do."

She Further Wrote… "I have always been curious to know what he would be like , as there is something so intriguing about the man he must be behind all the stardom and the journey he has been through for all these years. I feel blessed to have shared the frame with him , even if it was only for a little while. @iamsrk #feelingblessed #kingkhan #shahrukhkhan #yrkkh."

Shilpa Raizada Wrote… "Finally jab harry met Sejal 🙈😘❤️👏🏻👍🏻🙏#jabharrymetsejal#lovemywork #yrkkh @iamsrk Thank you so much sir for being so humble with us love to work with you 😊again."

Swati Chitnis With SRK Swati too, shared a picture snapped with Shahrukh and wrote, "Whenharrymetsejal#filmpromotion#yrkkhwhenharrymetdadi!"



