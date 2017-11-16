 »   »   » YRKKH NEW PROMO: Kartik-Naira & Kriti-Naksh Romance In Greece; Aryan Follows Them! (PICS)

After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to have a fresh look as the cast is seen shooting the honeymoon sequence in Greece!

Recently, we reported how Star Plus' YHM team enjoyed their work-trip in Budapest. Now, YRKKH cast, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Mohena Singh, Rishi Dev and Gaurav Wadwa are seen having a blast in Greece. The actors have also shared pictures on social media. Have a look at the pictures and the new promo...

Naira & Kartik In Greece We saw in the previous episode, that Naira gifts Kartik the tickets to Greece. Manish is happy to send them to Greece, but Dadi looks upset. Kriti & Naksh In Greece Dadi and Naira both gift the Greece tickets to Kriti and Naksh as well. Mohsin-Shivangi and Mohena-Rishi are seen shooting for their honeymoon sequences in the beautiful locales of the Mediterranean country. When Kartik Met Naira For The First Time… Mohsin shared a few pictures on his social media account. Sharing this picture, the actor wrote, "#YRKKHinGREECE So What if Kartik & Naira met for the first time here.... aaaahhhh !!! 😉😉😉hint hint." Mohsin & Gaurav Mohsin shared a picture snapped with Gaurav Wadwa (who plays the role of Aryan), and wrote, "BIG Drama comingup guys... !!! #YRKKHinGREECE." Mohsin Khan Sharing a picture snapped with a kid, Mohsin wrote, "Big Tight Hugs to all the Children evrywhere...Let there be Innocence ! #YRKKHinGREECE #greecediaries🇬🇷." Mohsin With His Team Posting this picture, Mohsin wrote, "#YRKKHinGREECE Goofying around... Bus rides to the set..." Mohsin & Shivangi In Greece Mohsin shared a picture snapped with Shivangi and wrote, "#YRKKHinGREECE Last Day in Santorini... Ohh its Heaven !!!" Gaurav, Rishi & Mohena Gaurav and Rishi too, shared a few pictures from their Greece shooting. Gaurav posted this picture with Mohena and Rishi and wrote, "Upcoming twist 😍." Mohena & Rishi No doubt Naira and Naksh make a lovely couple, but we can't ignore Kriti and Naksh as well. In this picture, KeeSh look adorable, don't they? Aryan But, Aryan too, follows them to Greece! So we can expect some twist. In the promo, Aryan is seen telling that he will end Kartik and Naira's love story. How Will Kartik & Naira Escape? It will be interesting to watch the fresh start of Kartik and Naira. Also, it has to be seen as to how they escape from Aryan's trap! KeeSh The promo gives us a glimpse of Kartik and Naira's love track in Greece, what about the newly married couple, Kriti and Naksh?

Stay tuned- New promo ✌🏻#yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrkkh #greece A post shared by Gaurav Wadhwa (@gaurav.wadhwa.90) on Nov 15, 2017 at 9:54am PST

