 »   »   » Did Sushant Singh Rajput Give Zee Rishtey Awards A Miss Because Of Ankita Lokhande?

Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 was recently held at NSCI Grounds, in Worli. Pavitra Rishta actor, Rithvik Dhanjani and Jamai Raja actor, Ravi Dubey hosted the event.
The event was attended by Pavitra Rishta actors, Ankita Lokhande and Asha Negi, Kumkum Bhagya actors, Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia and other television celebrities. According to the reports, Sushant Singh Rajput, who became popular with his role Manav from Pavitra Rishta, was also invited for the event. Read on...
Sushant Started His Career With TV
It has to be recalled that Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with TV, and his role, Manav from Pavitra Rishta was the most loved among the audiences.
ZRA Honoured Old Hit Shows
Apparently, the organisers were planning to honour all the hit shows from the past, and the actors associated with it. Pavitra Rishta was one of the top shows.
Ankita Collected The Award Sans Sushant
Sushant and Ankita were invited to collect the award. But, the actor decided to give a miss to the award ceremony at the last moment, which shocked the organisers. Ankita had to go solo to collect the award.
Did Sushant Avoid ZRA Because Of Ankita?
Well, now people are speculating that the actor snubbed the award ceremony to avoid bumping into his ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande!
Sushant-Ankita
Sushant and Ankita fell in love on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. They were in a relationship for six years. Unfortunately, they split in 2016. A few months ago, the couple was spotted at a coffee shop together.
Ankita Thanks Zee TV
Meanwhile, Ankita was pretty cool at the award ceremony (unaffected by Sushant's absence). She even shared a picture of the award and thanked the channel for giving her a chance to unveil the new logo of Zee TV through her dance performance!
Ankita Wrote…
"About last night for #zeerishteyawards2017 and now the zee is 25years old 😁congratulations @zeetv and thankyou so much for this lovely award #zeekishaan and motivating me towards my new journey 🙏pavitra rishta tere mere Mann ka❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ❤️and thankyou so much for giving me the honour of unveiling the new logo of @zeetv with my dance performance 😊."