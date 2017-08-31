 »   »   » Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 Nomination List: Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti-Shabbir & Others Nominated…

Zee TV is back with Zee Rishtey Awards. It is an annual award show presented by the channel to recognise and honour the popularity of characters portrayed by the actors on Zee TV's shows. The winners are selected through a poll that is made online, people can send their votes through an SMS, too.

Are you ready to make your favourite show and actors win? Check out the nomination list....

Favourite Dharavahik • Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre

• Bhootu

• Piya Albela

• Zindagi Ki Mehek

• Kumkum Bhagya

• Kundali Bhagya

• Fear Files Favourite Jodi • Aditya-Jhanvi (Woh Apna Sa)

• Karan Preeta (Kundali Bhagya)

• Abhi-Pragya (Kumkum Bhagya)

• Naren-Pooja (Piya Albela)

• Shaurya-Mehek (Zindagi Ki Mehek) Favorite Kutumb • Aisi Deewangi Kutumb

• Zindagi Ki Mehek Kutumb

• Piya Albela Kutumb

• Kundali Bhagya Kutumb

• Kumkum Bhagya Kutumb Fav Popular Character - Female • Preeta (Kundali Bhagya)

• Pragya (Kumkum Bhagya)

• Jhanvi (Woh Apna Sa)

• Pooja (Piya Albela)

• Mehek (Zindagi Ki Mehek) Favourite Popular Character - Male • Karan (Kundali Bhagya)

• Abhi (Kumkum Bhagya)

• Aditya (Woh Apna Sa)

• Naren (Piya Albela)

• Shaurya (Zindagi Ki Mehek) Favourite Social Swagger • Neha Kakkar

• Samiksha Jaiswal

• Sriti Jha

• Karanvir Bohra

• Shradhha Arya

The voting ends on 8th September. So hurry and visit the Zee TV website to cast your vote. Also, don't forget to let us know who are your voting for by commenting in the comment box below...

(Images source: Zee TV Twitter)