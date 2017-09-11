 »   »   » Zee Rishtey Awards 2017:Sriti Jha, Ankita Lokhande, DiVek, Surbhi Jyoti & Others Rock The Red Carpet

Zee Rishtey Awards is an annual award show presented by the channel to recognise and honour the popularity of characters portrayed by the actors on Zee TV's shows. The awards ceremony was held at NSCI Grounds, in Worli, yesterday (September 10).

Pavitra Rishta actor, Rithvik Dhanjani and Jamai Raja actor, Ravi Dubey hosted the event. Zee pariwaar actors, a few celebrities from other popular shows of other channels and Bollywood celebrities too, attended the event. Here's a look at who all graced the event....