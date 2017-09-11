 »   »   » Zee Rishtey Awards 2017:Sriti Jha, Ankita Lokhande, DiVek, Surbhi Jyoti & Others Rock The Red Carpet

Zee Rishtey Awards is an annual award show presented by the channel to recognise and honour the characters portrayed by the actors on Zee TV's shows. The awards ceremony was held at NSCI Grounds, in Worli, yesterday (September 10).
Pavitra Rishta actor, Rithvik Dhanjani and Jamai Raja actor, Ravi Dubey hosted the event. Zee pariwaar actors, a few celebrities from other popular shows of other channels and Bollywood celebrities too, attended the event. Here's a look at who all graced the event....
Shabbir & Kanchi
Kumkum Bhagya actor, Shabbir Ahluwalia shared this picture with his wife Kanchi Kaul and wrote, "#aboutlastnight #zeerishteyawards2017 #mygorgeous @kanchikaul."
Leena, Sriti & Supriya
Kumkum Bhagya actress, Leena Jumani shared a picture snapped with Sriti Jha and Supriya Shukla, and wrote, "ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2017."
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Kundali Bhagya actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar wore a pink and black suit for the event. Sharing the picture Dheeraj wrote, "#ZRA2017 😎 Styling : @victorrobinson9083, Make up : Nilesh Solanki, Hairstylist : @iamjavedsheikh."
Shraddha Arya
Shraddha Arya too, shared a few pictures and wrote, "SWIPE... to see the fabulous styling done by my dearie @nehaadhvikmahajan for the 25th anniversary celebration of @zeetv at the #zeerishteyawards."
Anjum Fakih
Anjum Fakih posted this picture and wrote, "Celebrating 25yrs of togetherness/rishta... with everyone #zeerishteyawards2017 #redcarpet, Styled by ma fav @stylebysugandhasood."
Jasmin Bhasin
Tashan-E-Ishq actress, Jasmin Bhasin looked gorgeous in a black gown. Sharing a picture, Jasmin wrote, "Life is a party,dress like it!!🦋🦋🦋 All dressed up for Zee rishtey awards."
Zain Imam
Jasmin's co-actor from Tashan-E-Ishq, Zain Imam, who is currently seen in Naamkaran, also attended the event. He shared this picture and wrote, "Thank you @get_stitched for the customised outfit! Loved every bit of it! Get you own designed by them 👍 #ZRA2017 @zeetv."
DiVek
Divyanka Tripathi shared this picture and wrote, "Hubby and me. #ZeeRishteAwards last night. #ZRA."
KVB & Surbhi
Qubool Hai actors, Karanvir Bohra and Surbhi Jyoti also walked the red carpet. The actors also performed at the awards ceremony.
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta shared a few pictures and wrote, "I am my own source of light ... At #zra2017 last night."
Kunal Jaisingh
Ishqbaaz actors too, graced the event. Kunal Jaisingh shared this picture and wrote, "#zeerishteyawards #ZRA #omkarasinghoberoi HOW AM I LOOKING GUYS??? 😎🔥."
Shrenu Parikh
Shrenu Parikh shared a few pictures and wrote, "About last night! Zee Rishtey awards! What a lovely evening it was!"
Mansi Srivastava
Mansi Srivastava shared a picture and wrote, "Pillu Gang together at #zeerishteyawards but missing @officialsurbhic 😘😘😘😘."