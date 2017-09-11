 »   »   »  Zee Rishtey Awards 2017: Sriti-Shabbir, Shraddha-Dheeraj, Karanvir Bohra & Others Bag Awards (PICS)

Zee Rishtey Awards is an annual award show presented by the channel to recognise and honour the characters portrayed by the actors on Zee TV's shows. The winners are selected through a poll that is made online, people can send their votes through an SMS, too.

The awards ceremony was held at NSCI Grounds, in Worli, yesterday (September 10). Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey hosted the event. Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul, Sargun Mehta, Asha Negi, Ankita Lokhande, Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Jyoti and others were present at the event. Sriti-Shabbir and KVB-Surbhi set the stage on fire. Have a look at the actors who bagged the awards at ZRA 2017...

Sriti Jha "Thank you so much each one of you for loving us, watching us and staying with us for this long... let us try and make it till the end... Thank you @zeetv." The actress specially thanked her on-screen mother, Surpiya. Shabbir Ahluwalia "Thank you ekta ❤️ for the best show ever , And to all you guys we are only because YOU make us 🙏🙏 , #gratitude #blessed #bestfansever #love #awards." Supriya Shukla Surpiya Shukla, who plays Sarla in Kumkum Bhagya, bagged the Best Maa award. Dheeraj Dhoopar "As an actor all of us at some point dream of holding an award of appreciation.. well, I got lucky lastnight at #zeerishteyawards2017. It's been a blessed year for me, all my dreams have decided to come true 😇 Extremely humbled on receiving such a warm welcome into the @zeetv family." Dheeraj Further Wrote… "Special thanks to @ektaravikapoor for believing in my capabilities & giving me kundali bhagya.. Many thanks to my entire team & everyone who has been a part of my beautiful journey so far. This has only charged me further to keep doing my best & I promise I will. Lots of love ❤" "@vinnyaroradhoopar thank u for being my support and pushing me to do my best !! Love u the most 😘😘 #happyroadsahead #gratitude." Karanvir Bohra Karanvir Bohra bagged the Social Swagger award. Ekta Kapoor "The balaji girls ( me n my lil child @krystledsouza ) overwhelmed with d love @zeetv showered on us! I am wat I am cause of @zeetv ! Thanku Punit sir we love uuuuuuuuu." Adaa Khan "Beautiful evening with beautiful people ❤️🤗 thank u @zeetv for the honour 💃 #zra #zeerishteyawards2017." Priyamvada Kant "So Tenalirama gets its first award 🥇 woohooo! Best new show at zee Rishtey awards 🤗 thankyou all ❣️ #teamtenalirama#tenalirama#sharda#team#zra#zeerishteyawards#sabtv#zeetv#tv#newshow#desi#awards#aboutlastnight#aln#uthalo @roopalikadyan 🙏🏻" Nakuul Mehta "In the words of the great Kate Perry, 'You know you're living right when you wake up, brush your hair - and confetti falls out!' May the confetti continue to bless #Ishqbaaaz. Yet another award night. Yet another honour for our labour of love. Thank you #ZeeRishteAwards ❤️" Shraddha Arya‏ "ThankYou everyone for voting for me. This one is for you! Special thanks to @FCShraddhaArya #ZeeRishteyAwards2017 #favoritepopularcharacter." Yesha Rughani Yesha Rughani fanclub shared this picture and wrote, "#Devi #Adhiraj #krripkapursuri #Yesharughani #zeerishteyawards #zeerishteyawards2017 #cuties... Congratss @krrip_kapur_suri sir for winning #bestbeta award😊."

• Social Swagger: Karanvir Bohra

• Best Maa: Supriya Shukla

• Favorite Naya Sadasya (Male): Dheeraj Dhoopar

• Best Jodi: Shabbir Ahluwalia & Sriti Jha

• Special Awards: Ishqbaaz, Tenali Rama and Naagin

• Favourite Popular Character (Female): Shraddha Arya

• Best Beta: Krrip Kapur Suri

