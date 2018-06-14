 »   »   »  5 Gen Y Questions That Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Answers On Point!

Is It Okay To Lie To Your Partner?

At times, lovers often try to hide the facts which would hurt their partner and save the relationship. But in the long run, no relationship based on deceit will last, no matter how well meaning the lie was. True love understands and forgives highlighted the show!

Can A Girl Be The First To Propose?

It's the norm for the boy to go down on his knees and propose to the girl. But Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 showed that it's okay for a girl to do the asking; it doesn't matter who proposes as long as the love you feel for the other is true.

Love Is Gender Neutral!

The essence of love is that it isn't biased to a gender. Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 advocates the acceptance and sensitivity that one should have towards each other, irrespective of an individual's sexual preferences.

9 To 5 Jobs Or Unconventional Professions?

The millennials are open to new professions which were previously unheard of. Zubin's past did shake Mukti's feelings, but it also made her realize Zubin's love for her. Whatever the profession may be, as long as you can keep your partner happy and be true to the relationship, it is okay!

Can Your Parents’ Divorce Affect The Child’s Perception Of Relationships?

Divorce introduces a massive change into the life of a child, no matter what the age is. Witnessing your parents break their marriage commitment leaves a deep impact in the mind of the impressionable youth. With Manik's character, you see him running away from commitment to Nandini despite his feeling of love for her because he doesn't want history repeating itself with their relationship.