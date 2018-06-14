 »   »   »  5 Gen Y Questions That Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Answers On Point!

Related Articles
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor & Others Bid Emotional Goodbye To The Audiences!
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: Nandini Gets To Know About Manik’s Parent’s Harsh Truth!
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: Nyonika & Manik’s Dad Have A Connection, Will Mukti Get Married To Zubin?
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: MaNan To Get Closer At Mukti’s Spinster Party; Zubin’s Past To Be Revealed!
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: MaNan Handcuffed At Mukti’s Unique Mehndi Event, Nandini To Propose Manik!
- Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3: MaNan Returns With Their Magical Moments, Fans Are Loving Everything About KYY
- Parth Samthaan Says Controversies Made Him Stronger; Reveals How He & Niti Sorted Out Differences
- EXCLUSIVE! Niti Taylor Says Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Played A Major Role In Her Life!
- Exclusive! Kishwer Merchant Reveals Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Is Going To Be Thrice The Fun & Drama!
- Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 Promo Is Here & Fans Can’t Keep Calm!
- This Summer Ishq Is In The Pyaar With Parth Samthaan & Niti Taylor’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3
- Parth Samthaan Blasts Fans, Asks Them To Spread Positivity & Not To Interfere In His Personal Life!
The perfect modern age romance that has won millions of hearts, the much loved MaNan has truly risen to be a youth phenomenon. Touching upon bold topics - be it insecurities, commitment issues, work - life balance or new age love with all its complications - Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 has struck a chord with viewers through Manik and Nandini's journey in this edition of the show.
Here's a list of the Top 5 Gen Y questions that the iconic show answers on point:
Is It Okay To Lie To Your Partner?
At times, lovers often try to hide the facts which would hurt their partner and save the relationship. But in the long run, no relationship based on deceit will last, no matter how well meaning the lie was. True love understands and forgives highlighted the show!
Can A Girl Be The First To Propose?
It's the norm for the boy to go down on his knees and propose to the girl. But Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 showed that it's okay for a girl to do the asking; it doesn't matter who proposes as long as the love you feel for the other is true.
Love Is Gender Neutral!
The essence of love is that it isn't biased to a gender. Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 3 advocates the acceptance and sensitivity that one should have towards each other, irrespective of an individual's sexual preferences.
9 To 5 Jobs Or Unconventional Professions?
The millennials are open to new professions which were previously unheard of. Zubin's past did shake Mukti's feelings, but it also made her realize Zubin's love for her. Whatever the profession may be, as long as you can keep your partner happy and be true to the relationship, it is okay!
Can Your Parents’ Divorce Affect The Child’s Perception Of Relationships?
Divorce introduces a massive change into the life of a child, no matter what the age is. Witnessing your parents break their marriage commitment leaves a deep impact in the mind of the impressionable youth. With Manik's character, you see him running away from commitment to Nandini despite his feeling of love for her because he doesn't want history repeating itself with their relationship.
Well, what remains to be seen is whether MaNan find their forever 'hamesha' - will there be a fourth season to tell that tale?
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Completes 1500 Episodes, The Team Thanks Fans For Their Love
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.