 »   »   »  From Marriage To Ali Merchant To Nude Bathtub Video, 7 Times Sara Khan Courted Controversies

1. Sara’s Nude Bathtub Picture Goes Viral

Recently, Sara was in news as her nude bathtub video/picture went viral on social media. Apparently, Sara and her sister Ayra were in Sri Lanka. The girls were having a gala time, which went terribly wrong, as Ayra uploaded Sara's nude bathtub video on her Instagram story. Although she realised the blunder and deleted the video, a few of them had already grabbed snapshots of nude Sara that went viral on social media. Sara clarified that it was not a publicity stunt, but happened by mistake.

2. Sara Was Slammed Legal Notice By Her Close Friend

Sara Khan had started a new venture, ‘Bitchy Bee', but she got into trouble as she was slammed with a legal notice by her close friend. Apparently, Sara happened to share the concept with Rajeev, who was part of one of the episodes which involved the setting of a party. It seems he didn't know that it was being shot to air. He warned Sara not to air the episode and if they do he will have to stop them legally. Sara was shocked as she was slapped with legal notice the next day!

3. Sara Arrested In Pakistan!

Sara had to face the brunt of tension between India and Pakistan when she was shuttling between two countries for the shoots of Star Plus' popular show, Jana Na Dil Se Door and Pakistan TV show, Lekin. It was said that she was arrested in Pakistan!

Apparently, Sara was forced to extend her stay in Pakistan as no flights were available to India. When she approached the immigration counter at Karachi airport, the staff recognised her and asked her to remember Mahira Khan's incident. They delayed issuing the NOC by a week.

Sara had denied rumours of her arrest and clarified that she was not ill-treated.

4. The Actress’ Secret Wedding!

In 2015, Sara Khan's picture with Rishabh Tandon on Instagram created rumours of their secret marriage. The actress had confirmed that she was dating Rishabh, who was a special person in her life. She had also said that they were planning to get married, and clarified that it won' be a secret!

5. Sara & Paras Chhabra’s Affair

Sara was in relationship with Paras Chhabra for two years. Their intimate pictures were all over the internet. The couple was also approached for Nach Baliye. But the duo parted ways as differences cropped between them. The actress had also lashed out at him for using her name to gain Iimelight.

6. Sara & Ali Merchant’s Marriage & Divorce

Sara got married to Ali Merchant, a Shia Muslim, in an Islamic wedding ceremony at Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. But the couple got divorced after two months in 2011. It was said that the actors were paid a sum of Rs 50 Lakh to get married in the Bigg Boss' house, but the channel denied it and called it their personal wish.

Sara & Ali’s Marriage Was For Publicity!

After the divorce, she had called the marriage a nightmare! In an episode of the reality show, Sach Ka Saamna, Ali Merchant had said that he married for publicity and that marrying Khan was the biggest mistake of his life!

7. Sara's Surgeries

It was said that the ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sara Khan underwent many surgeries to make changes to her lips eyebrows and eye-lashes. But the actress denied the news of undergoing cosmetic surgery.