 »   »   » 8 Pictures That Prove Prince Narula & Yuvika Choudhary Are MADE FOR EACH OTHER!

Prince Was Initially Confused As Yuvika Didn’t React To His Proposal

Prince told TOI that initially he was confused as she didn't respond to his proposal inside the Bigg Boss house. When he started bonding with other girls in the house after her eviction, she complained that he didn't wait for her (Yuvika had entered the house for a special task).

Prince Told Yuvika That He Can Wait For Her Till Eternity!

He added, "I then told her that I am willing to wait for her till eternity if she gives me a definite answer. I don't forge relationships to survive on reality shows. They are real. I am glad I realised that she is the one for me and now, we are all set to end up together."

Why He Chose Jan 23 To Propose Yuvika?

As we revealed, Yuvika and Prince took to social media to announce their engagement yesterday (January 24), but Prince had proposed Yuvika the previous day (January 23) as it was the day when Prince bagged the trophy.

Prince & Yuvika

Prince told TOI that he had been pursuing her for two years, but she took a lot of time to accept his love! It has to be recalled that there were rumours that Prince and Yuvika were already engaged and the ceremony had taken place on February 14, last year (2017).

Prince Gave A Promise Ring To Yuvika!

Prince told the leading daily that he had given her a promise ring on February 14 last year, which she accepted in the name of friendship. It was on January 23 that Prince surprised Yuvika with a ring!

Prince Wanted To Make The Moment Memorable!

To make the moment memorable, Prince had faked a fight with Yuvika. When Yuvika was upset with Prince and complained the same to her mother, she supported him. Apparently, she too, was involved with Prince!

Prince Proposes Yuvika

As we revealed, Prince proposed Yuvika with a ring and she didn't know how to react. While Yuvika praised Prince saying he is a sweetheart and filmy, Prince says that he likes Yuvika's caring attitude and the way she is with their families.

Prince & Yuvika’s Marriage

Apparently, it will be a winter wedding for the couple and Prince's family has already started preparations to welcome their bahu. Prince told the leading daily that his family is fond of her and they have started renovating the home in Punjab according to Yuvika's taste and preferences!