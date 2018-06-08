 »   »   »  Aamir Khan Appreciates The Test Case, Ekta Kapoor Says ‘I’m Officially In Heaven’

Aamir Praises The Test Case

Aamir took to Twitter to express his appreciation. In a note, the actor wrote, "Just finished watching a web series called 'The Test Case'. Really liked the work of Vinay Waikul who directed all but one of the episodes. Loved the performances. Nimrat and the entire cast has done a wonderful job. Thank you guys for an enjoyable bing watch! Love. a. - (sic)

Ekta Kapoor Elated By Aamir Khan’s Response

Ekta Kapoor, who was on cloud nine after reading Aamir's message, took to social media, "Ok I'm officially in heaven!!! Cannot come back till I recover from this !!!" - (sic)

Nimrat Kaur Thanks Aamir Khan

Nimart Kaur too, took to Twitter to thank Aamir for the appreciation. She wrote, "Thank you so so much @aamir_khan !! There couldn't have been a better start to the day !! Your appreciation means the world...so grateful and so encouraged to know your thoughts. Thank you so much again from the entire team of the #TheTestCase !! 🙏🏼@altbalaji @ektaravikapoor" - (sic)

Sahil Sangha Is Happy For The Team

Sahil Sangha wrote, "Super happy for team #TheTestCase @ektaravikapoor @NimratOfficial @samarmumbaikhan #Nimisha @altbalaji #Vinay Bring on Season 2 already!!! ❤️"- (sic)

Nimrat Kaur In The Test Case

On the show, Nimrat Kaur is seen playing the role of Captain Shikha Singh, the first woman preparing to be inducted in a combat role in the Indian Army. The show revolves around the life of Shikha and the difficulties that she faces during the training.

The Test Case Controversy

After a delayed first episode, the show had hit a wall, apparently due to the creative differences between Ekta and director Nagesh Kukunoor. Later, Nagesh was replaced by Vinay Waikul as the director.