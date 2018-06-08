 »   »   »  Aamir Khan Appreciates The Test Case, Ekta Kapoor Says ‘I’m Officially In Heaven’

Related Articles
Ekta Kapoor is not just ruling the television industry, but also the digital media. A few of her web series are most viewed ones on the digital platform. One such show is the Nimrat Kaur, Atul Kulkarni and Rahul Dev starrer The Test Case. Juhi Chawla was also seen making a guest appearance on the show.
The show is directed by Vinay Waikul & Nagesh Kukunoor and produced by Endemol Shine India. Nimrat Kaur's performance was appreciated by the viewers and many actors. The latest to praise the show, actress and the team, is none other than Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.
Aamir Praises The Test Case
Aamir took to Twitter to express his appreciation. In a note, the actor wrote, "Just finished watching a web series called 'The Test Case'. Really liked the work of Vinay Waikul who directed all but one of the episodes. Loved the performances. Nimrat and the entire cast has done a wonderful job. Thank you guys for an enjoyable bing watch! Love. a. - (sic)
Ekta Kapoor Elated By Aamir Khan’s Response
Ekta Kapoor, who was on cloud nine after reading Aamir's message, took to social media, "Ok I'm officially in heaven!!! Cannot come back till I recover from this !!!" - (sic)
Nimrat Kaur Thanks Aamir Khan
Nimart Kaur too, took to Twitter to thank Aamir for the appreciation. She wrote, "Thank you so so much @aamir_khan !! There couldn't have been a better start to the day !! Your appreciation means the world...so grateful and so encouraged to know your thoughts. Thank you so much again from the entire team of the #TheTestCase !! 🙏🏼@altbalaji @ektaravikapoor" - (sic)
Sahil Sangha Is Happy For The Team
Sahil Sangha wrote, "Super happy for team #TheTestCase @ektaravikapoor @NimratOfficial @samarmumbaikhan #Nimisha @altbalaji #Vinay Bring on Season 2 already!!! ❤️"- (sic)
Nimrat Kaur In The Test Case
On the show, Nimrat Kaur is seen playing the role of Captain Shikha Singh, the first woman preparing to be inducted in a combat role in the Indian Army. The show revolves around the life of Shikha and the difficulties that she faces during the training.
The Test Case Controversy
After a delayed first episode, the show had hit a wall, apparently due to the creative differences between Ekta and director Nagesh Kukunoor. Later, Nagesh was replaced by Vinay Waikul as the director.
What are your thoughts on the show? Tell us in the comments section below!
