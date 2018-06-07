 »   »   »  Aashka Goradia Reveals Editing Trick Of A Reality Show Portrayed Her Sexuality In A Wrong Way!

Related Articles
Bigg Boss contestants, Aashka Goradia and Juhi Parmar will be seen gracing (as guests) Rajeev Khandelwal's talk show, JuzzBaat - Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak, in the upcoming episodes. Like other television actors, who were on chat show, these two actresses will also be seen clarifying about a few controversies surrounding them.
While Aashka will be seen revealing as to how embarrassing it was in front of her parents when her sexuality was portrayed in a wrong way on a reality show, Juhi will be seen narrating how a show edited scenes to make her look like a 'vamp'.
Aashka Goradia Controversy
It has to be recalled that Aashka was linked to Sana Khan during their stay in the Bigg Boss 6 house. The speculations about their affair were made when Aashka Garodia tried to bring Sana Khan comfort by kissing her as the latter developed some skin infection.
Aashka Clarifies On Juzz Baat
The actress opened up about her bad experience that she had in the Bigg Boss 5 house. She was quoted by IANS as saying, "My sexuality was portrayed in a wrong way ... I was intentionally made to come across as a lesbian on this reality show through editing tricks and it was extremely embarrassing for me and my parents."
The Actress Says
"I was rubbing balm on a sick fellow inmate's body after she had broken into an allergic reaction ... I was putting my hand inside her blanket so as to not embarrass her about her rash on national television and they made it look like something else was going on."
She Was Unable To Defend Herself!
"At that point, I was inside the house as per the show's format and wasn't even around to defend myself. When my mother visited me, she told me about how I was being depicted in the media and how everyone had started questioning my sexuality."
How The Host Of The Show & Her Friends Supported Her!
The actress reveals that the show's host, her friends and the entire media fraternity came out in her support and tried their best to salvage the situation. She adds, " And, today on the stage of Juzzbaat, I want to take this opportunity to let the whole world know that I am happily married to a very handsome man and extremely content with being straight."
Juhi Parmar Controversy
On the other hand, Juhi Parmar too, opened up about a controversy surrounding her, "The show that I did was for couples and I had participated with my ex-husband Sachin. The footage was edited in a completely shocking manner almost as if to change the entire meaning of what was actually happening."
Juhi Clarifies
"I was shown in a negative light to break my otherwise holier-than-thou bahu image, while Sachin was portrayed as a ‘bechara'. I was shocked when I came to know that they made me look like a vamp on-screen. It was not a pleasant experience at all."
(With IANS Inputs)
