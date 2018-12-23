 »   »   »  Ace Of Space Contestants Break Down After Vikas Gupta Breaks The News Of Danish Zehen’s Death!

Vikas Breaks The News Of Danish’s Death To The Contestants

Sharing a couple of videos, Vikas wrote, "There is a time for everything, from avoiding to attend prayer meeting cause I wouldn't know what to say to anyone to finally breaking the news of loosing your loved one and than taking care of the ones effected while the loss has impacted you as well. I wouldn't want this to be ever repeated."

Ace Of Contestants Cry Inconsolably

"Our #Coolestbadboi @danish_zehen has gone to sleep and we shouldn't disturb him more. @danish_zehen the house guests love you and miss you and so do I. Thank you #Suresh for the video @mtvindia #aceofSpace #Houseguests #danishzehen #Zehen #vikasgupta P.S. praying for all ♥️" - (sic)

MTV Pays Tribute To Danish

MTV also paid tribute to the YouTuber. Vikas shared the video and wrote, "Tribute by @mtvindia for @danish_zehen It's a request to @instagram to please reinstate #danishzehen Instagram account. His family has sent emails and tried contacting but there is no response so far. This is very important for his family and people who love him 🙏"

Vikas Requests Instagram To Reinstate Danish’s Account

"Please share this and tag @instagram on comments so that they take into notice. His brother is trying a lot from his side but I think when the number of people increase they will have to notice and take an action. #Coolestbadboi #zehen #aceofspace My #houseguest P.S. please come together to help his family #lostsouls." - (sic)

Danish’s Followers

It has to be recalled that Danish's social media followers increased after his death. He had 855K followers on his Instagram page and 3.7 Lakh subscribers on YouTube. After his death, the followers increased to 1.5 Million on Instagram and 4.57 Lakh subscribers on YouTube.