 »   »   »  SHOCKING! Ace Of Space’s Danish Zehen Dies In Accident; Vikas, Divya & Others Offer Condolences!

Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta wrote, "Danish tu humesha Zehen main Rahega, how do I tell the other houseguests that you aren't coming back. You are the coloured hair king of AceOfSpace #Coolestbadboi You looked like a baby as I saw you lying down, thinking you could wake up anytime. You have long gone but you shall remain always in my #Zehen Thankyou for teaching me this word ♥️" - (sic)

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal wrote, "You were always known as the bundle of energy, someone who has never surrendered to situations, who has never given up in his life..... Today, we have lost a man of good deeds who is now with God... I wish you had not left us so early!!! We Love You. Danish RIP❤️"- (sic)

Chetna Pande & Parth Samthaan

Chetna Pande, who recently got evicted, shared a picture of Danish and wrote, "buddy you will be missed 😥😥😥😥 rest in peace @danish_zehen." - (sic)

Parth Samthaan wrote, "You were a fighter ❤️"- (sic)

Akanksha Sharma

"Life is simply unpredictable & I've come to think we lose the good souls way too soon. @danish_zehen you were such a positive and vibrant human. Just can't believe what has happened & way before your time. May your energies find everything you seemed for. Love and God bless, will miss you and everything you did. #rip #danishzehen" - (sic)

Fans’ Tweets: Gopal Rajpurohit

"I can't imagine that ny all time fav and my all heart inspiration frm that guy who is no more... And i can't believe that my man crush @DanishZehenDmg is no more ... #RIP brother i love u so much #DanishZehen." - (sic)

||fιzzα💕||

‏"When #Danish got evicted I said I will trend Bring Back Danish alone but now I have to trend this world wide so that god can see this trend 😭😭😭 #DanishZehen #RIPDanish." - (sic)

Arjita & Simran

Arjita #Moody_Arju: It's heart breaking news for me #DanishZehen is a famous muser who have 1.1m fans on #tiktok why this happened 😢 - (sic)

Simran kaur Gill: Unbelievable.....💔 RIP #DanishZehen😔- (sic)

🆉@@₹@

‏"RIP #DanishZehen .. May Almighty give your parents the strength to with stand their immense loss.. such a young kid you are n life is so cruel.. May you be granted the greatest jannah..Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raaziun..." - (sic)

@Monika6600

"Life is so short. Spent precious time with love ones 😭😭 Few days back i don't know him. Now from morning i am in shock 😭😭. This is wrong 💔 Danish 😭 #DanishZehen." - (sic)

@NishantMohite1

"I can't hold the tears back. It wasn't fair that you're life had to end. I'll always keep you in my heart. Rest in peace #DanishZehen. Can't believe he's no more 😢" - (sic)