Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2 Actress Additi Gupta Is Having Sleepless Nights!

By
    Ishqbaaz actress Additi Gupta is all set to tie the knot this month with Kabir Chopra. Currently, the actress is shooting for the second season of Kaal Bhairav Rahasya. She is working overtime to meet the schedule of her show and is also preparing for her wedding! Apparently, she is mostly shooting at nights for her show, which is affecting her sleep! She feels that shooting at night is the most challenging part.

    Additi was quoted by TOI as saying, "It is quite difficult, because that's against the cycle you normally follow. Also, my sleep gets disturbed in the morning, as somebody or the other keeps ringing the door bell. I wish the schedule of our show changes a bit."

    She further added, "My pattern has totally changed. I'm sleeping for maximum five-six hours every day, because I have so much work to do. I hate the fact that it's already morning, when I return home after work, unlike others who follow the regular routine of getting back home from work in the evening."

    The actress also adds that night shoots has its advantage as well. She says, "The weather is excellent because during the day, you have to brave the sun and heat. Nights are cooler and hence, the shoot becomes easier."

