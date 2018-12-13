English
 »   »   »  Additi Gupta & Kabir Chopra’s Wedding: Meet The Bride Squad! (PICS)

Additi Gupta & Kabir Chopra’s Wedding: Meet The Bride Squad! (PICS)

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Qubool Hai actress Additi Gupta got married to Kabir Chopra on Wednesday (December 12) in Mumbai. It has to be recalled that a few days ago Additi had mehendi cum bachelorette party. Additi's girl gang took up the role of 'Team Bride' and together they were seen letting their hair down. A day before tying the knot, the couple threw a cocktail party, which was attended by Additi's friends from the industry. Ekta Kapoor also made a special appearance at the party.

    Additi's wedding was attended by almost all friends who graced her bachelorette and cocktail parties!

    Additi & Kabir

    Additi and Kabir looked cute together at their wedding. While Additi looked radiant in a beige-coloured lehenga, Kabir complemented her in a turquoise blue sherwani. Take a look at the bride squad!

    Anita & Rohit

    Anita was accompanied by her husband Rohit Reddy to Additi and Kabir's wedding. Rohit shared the picture and wrote, "Coz twinning is so passé..." - (sic). Anita looked beautiful in a yellow dress, while Rohit looked dapper in black attire.

    Krystle Dsouza

    Krystle Dsouza shared a picture snapped with the bride and groom and wrote, "From miss to mrs ♥️" Krystle looked simply beautiful in a black-white sari. In her previous post she had written, "I draped this saaree myself and I'm super proud of myself !" - (sic)

    Anita & Drashti With Kritika

    Anita and Drashti were seen posing with Kritika Kamra. The girls were also seen at Additi's pre-wedding parties - mehendi cum bachelorette and cocktail party.

    Pooja Gor

    Pooja shared a few pictures from the wedding and wrote, "'Jijaji' with the saalis & a saala. 😂 Okay, I still can't believe you are a Mrs now. So so happy for you. God bless you both. 🤗🤗🤗Here's wishing the happy couple a forever & ever. @additigupta @kabirchopra4545." - (sic)

    Anita Wishes Kabir & Additi

    Anita shared a picture snapped with her friends, the newlyweds - Additi and Kabir and wrote, "Yaaayyyyy! Hey... you MRS and MR ❤️ Congratulations 😍." - (sic)

    Drashti Wishes Additi

    Drashti wished Additi sharing a picture snapped with her. She wrote, "All the best baby @additigupta 😘😘😘😘😘 mere yaar ke shaadi." - (sic)

    Post Wedding Party!

    Looks like post wedding, there was another party, as Lalit was seen singing, while the guests and Ritti was seen dancing! Jeena shared a couple of videos from the party. She captioned one of the videos as, "When Jatin Ji is in the house!"

    Ritti Chopra Burns The Dance Floor

    In the other video, Ritti Chopra was seen dancing her heart out to the song ‘Koi mil gaya'. Jeena captioned the video as, "@rittichopra burning the dance floor."

    Additi Looks Stunning In A Red Sari

    Post wedding, Additi was seen wearing a red coloured sari. She looked gorgeous wearing sindoor and minimal jewellery. The bride was seen posing with her friends, Anita, Krystle and Rahul.

    Check out few videos from the wedding here!

    View this post on Instagram

    #Repost @pinkvillatelly #additigupta @dhamidrashti #drashtidhami

    A post shared by Sunee Aetla (@suneeaetla) on Dec 12, 2018 at 8:40am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    #additigupta #kabirchopa

    A post shared by Oshine (SpotboyE) (@oshinespotboye) on Dec 12, 2018 at 7:48am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    Aww❤️ @additigupta @kabirchopra4545 • • • #additigupta #kabirchopra

    A post shared by Bollywood X Tellywood (@bollywood.x.tellywood) on Dec 12, 2018 at 7:46am PST

    Most Read: Sunil Grover BASHES Trolls For Comparing Him With Kapil; Warns Not To Mess With His Family Name!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue