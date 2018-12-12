 »   »   »  Additi Gupta Makes A Beautiful Bride; Drashti Dhami, Pooja Gor & Others Attend Additi’s Wedding!

Additi Gupta Performing The Wedding Ritual

Additi looked gorgeous in a cream-coloured traditional lehenga. The groom's dress complemented the bride's dress! During the varmala, Drashti and Rahul were seen teasing Additi.

Additi & Kabir's Wedding

Sharing a video, Rahul Sharma wrote, "Chalo ji ye toh gayo." Jeena Gupta, who also attended the wedding, shared a picture of the bride and groom and captioned it as, "Chalo Ab Yeh Toh Phas Gaye! @additigupta @kabirchopra4545." - (sic)

The 'Ladki Wale'

Jeena shared picture snapped with her friends Rahul, Krystle, Pooja, Anita, Rahul, Diva Sana and captioned it as, "Ladki Wale." The girls had blast not only at the wedding but also at the bachelorette and cocktail parties.

Additi & Kabir

Anita shared a few pictures and videos from the wedding, in which Kabir and Additi were seen performing the wedding rituals. The couple were seen posing for cameras as well! Don't they look super cute together?

The Gorgeous Ladies At The Wedding

Anita shared a picture snapped with Drashti. Both of them looked simply gorgeous in traditional attires. While Anita chose to wear a yellow-coloured dress, Drashti looked beautiful in a red sari.

Rahul With The Bride

Rahul Sharma, who is good friend to Additi, shared a picture snapped with the bride and wrote, "Today A Bride..Tomorrow A Wife..Forever My Best Friend @additigupta ❤️"