 »   »   » Aditya Narayan Accident Case: Singer Granted Bail; Trolls Say 'He Is Salman’s First Driving Student'

Singer and Television host, Aditya Narayan, son of renowned singer Udit Narayan, was arrested for allegedly ramming his car into an auto-rickshaw at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri. According to the reports, Aditya took a wrong U-turn leading to the accident. Later, he was granted bail for Rs 10,000 personal bond.

According to IE report, the auto driver suffered head injuries and is currently in the ICU and the passenger travelling in the auto fractured her leg in the accident. The singer took the injured women to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Kiran Kale, Senior Inspector at Versova Police Station, was quoted by IE as saying, "It's a bailable offence. Aditya himself took the injured auto driver and the lady travelling in the auto to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri."

The Senior Inspector further added, "The auto driver has severe head injuries and is in ICU while the lady fractured her leg and sustained few injuries on her back. Medical of Aditya is underway and we are doing our investigations in this matter."

The singer was trolled on Twitter as many of them even said Salman Khan to be his first student! Why Salman? Well, it is because of his hit and run case! Read Tweets:

Kimchi 🐯: Aditya Narayan was arrested By Mumbai Police After His Car Hit An Auto Rickshaw #AdityaNarayan. meanwhile Salman Khan : Aakhir isko driving maine hi to sikhai thi !! - (sic)

Hindustani Warrior: Salman Khan is shocked and saddened and said how come someone be so irresponsible... 😂😂😂😂😂 #AdityaNarayan.

Amar - Prem: Don't worry Aditya just speak to Bhai, he will manage your take. #AdityaNarayan. - (sic)

Meanwhile, Aditya has opened up about the accident. He was quoted by IANS as saying, "It was an unfortunate accident... and I feel sorry for what has happened."

He further added, "From the lady's mobile phone, I could call up her boss in a beauty parlour where she works and they got in touch with Shivekar's brother and they all turned up at the hospital. Then, I quickly rushed home to arrange funds for their treatment... I have decided to bear the full medical expenses of the injured victims, including the widow Shivekar, who is likely to be discharged today. The autorickshaw driver's treatment is likely to continue."