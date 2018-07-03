 »   »   »  After Barkha Sengupta’s Refusal, Gurdeep Kohli Roped In To Play Shaheer Sheikh’s On-screen Mother!

Why Barkha Refused To Play Shaheer Sheikh’s On-screen Mother?

Barkha Bisht was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I do not want to play a mother to such a big boy because I don't think I would physically look the age and thus, would not be able to justify the character."

Gurdeep Kohli Approached To Play Jodha

Now, Gurdeep Kohli has been approached to play the role of Shaheer Sheikh's on-screen mother, Jodha. The actress was last seen on TV show, Sethji. She was also seen on Ekta Kapoor's show, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

Gurdeep Doesn’t Mind Repeating The Act On TV

Having played a mother on her previous shows as well, she says that she doesn't mind repeating the act on TV. The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "I can't keep waiting for a mature love story to come my way. Roles should be written for senior actresses as well."

Is She Apprehensive About Playing Mother To A Grown-up Actor?

Shaheer is just a few years younger to Gurdeep, when asked whether she was apprehensive about playing mother to a grown-up actor and she replied, "Not at all. I have no such qualms. Though the age difference isn't much, I have worked for more years than Shaheer."

‘People Have Seen Me Mature As An Actor’

"People have seen me mature as an actor, so they offer me roles keeping that in mind. Also, this is a historical show and we know that women would get married at an early age back then.

The Actress Is Excited About The Show

"It's a strong character and I am too excited to play the part. I am a mother of two in real life and so, maternal love comes naturally to me. That makes it easier to portray my character with conviction."

Gurdeep Prefers Playing Mother To A Son Than A Daughter

The actress says that she prefers playing a mother to son than a daughter. She says, "I prefer playing mother to a son than a daughter. That's because a mom's track often ends abruptly on shows after the daughter's marriage. I think about all these aspects before taking up a role."